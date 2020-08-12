The Raptors are 33-11 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from downtown. Matt Thomas paces the Raptors shooting 47.3% from 3-point range.

The Raptors won the last matchup between these two squads 107-95 on Jan. 22. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.6 points per game while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Matisse Thybulle is averaging 2.3 rebounds and 4 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

AD

Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, while scoring 19.4 points per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 20.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 49.5% shooting.

AD

Raptors: 9-1, averaging 110.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 42.0% shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tobias Harris: out (ankle), Josh Richardson: out (rest), Joel Embiid: out (ankle), Ben Simmons: out for season (knee), Al Horford: out (knee).

Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.