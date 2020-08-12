The Raptors are 33-11 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from downtown. Matt Thomas paces the Raptors shooting 47.3% from 3-point range.
The Raptors won the last matchup between these two squads 107-95 on Jan. 22. Fred VanVleet scored 22 points to help lead Toronto to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 9.6 points per game while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Matisse Thybulle is averaging 2.3 rebounds and 4 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, while scoring 19.4 points per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Pascal Siakam is averaging 6.2 rebounds and 20.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 49.5% shooting.
Raptors: 9-1, averaging 110.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 42.0% shooting.
INJURIES: 76ers: Tobias Harris: out (ankle), Josh Richardson: out (rest), Joel Embiid: out (ankle), Ben Simmons: out for season (knee), Al Horford: out (knee).
Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: day to day (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.