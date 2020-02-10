The Clippers are 15-11 in road games. Los Angeles is 23-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 76ers and Clippers meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers with 2.0 made 3-pointers and averages 9.7 points while shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Simmons has averaged 21.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 65.5 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 22.6 points per game and shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc. JaMychal Green has averaged 6.5 rebounds and added 6.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.1 points, 45 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 49 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Patrick Beverley: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.