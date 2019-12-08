The Raptors are 9-3 in conference play. Toronto averages 46.1 rebounds per game and is 13-4 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the 76ers 101-96 in their last matchup on Nov. 25. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 25 points, and Josh Richardson paced Philadelphia scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobias Harris ranks second on the 76ers with 7.0 rebounds and averages 18.9 points. Ben Simmons has averaged 9.9 assists and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 25 points and collecting 8.6 rebounds. Fred VanVleet has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 113.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, nine steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 41.6 percent shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 110.7 points, 46 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: Zhaire Smith: day to day (lower leg), Josh Richardson: day to day (hamstring), Joel Embiid: day to day (hip), Matisse Thybulle: day to day (ankle).

Raptors Injuries: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

