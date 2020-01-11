The 76ers are 7-12 on the road. Philadelphia is seventh in the league allowing only 105.7 points and holding opponents to 45.6 percent shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 117-98 in the last meeting on Dec. 20. Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 27 points, and Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks with 9.7 rebounds and averages 29.4 points. Doncic has averaged 9.1 rebounds and added 26.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ben Simmons is averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the 76ers. Al Horford has averaged 5.8 rebounds and added 9.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 46 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee/illness), Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula).

76ers: Joel Embiid: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.