Philadelphia finished 28-18 in Eastern Conference action and 12-26 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The 76ers averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.8% from behind the arc last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Thunder: Al Horford: out (personal), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).
76ers: Vincent Poirier: day to day (health and safety protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Seth Curry: out (covid), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Mike Scott: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.