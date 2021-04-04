He is averaging 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds in 32 games this season.
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said the decision to sit Embiid against Memphis was an easy one.
“Any player who has been out three weeks and then plays in a game, you probably don’t play him in a (back-to-back); it’s just smart,” Rivers said. “This one was pretty simple. This wasn’t a hard decision for any of us.”
___
https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.