Phoenix went 34-39 overall and 19-27 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 18.4 off of turnovers and 14.7 on fast breaks.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Greg Whittington: day to day (left knee), JaMychal Green: day to day (calf), Jamal Murray: day to day (elbow).
Suns: Jalen Smith: out (ankle), Abdel Nader: out (concussion).
