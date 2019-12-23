The Nuggets have gone 11-4 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 12-2 when outrebounding opponents and averages 46 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets won the last matchup between these two squads 116-104 on Nov. 24. Paul Millsap scored 23 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker leads the Suns averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and scoring 24.5 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 17.5 points and has added 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Nikola Jokic has averaged 20.6 points and totaled 9.8 rebounds while shooting 55.5 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 2-8, averaging 115.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points on 50.4 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 110.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: day to day (illness), Frank Kaminsky: day to day (knee), Dario Saric: day to day (leg).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: day to day (foot), Paul Millsap: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

