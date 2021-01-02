Los Angeles went 49-23 overall and 8-6 in Pacific Division action during the 2019-20 season. The Clippers averaged 17.9 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 50.2 bench points last season.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Suns: Jalen Smith: out (ankle), Dario Saric: out (quad), Abdel Nader: out (concussion protocol).
Clippers: Marcus Morris: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.