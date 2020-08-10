The Suns are 17-27 in conference play. Phoenix is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 113 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Thunder are 27-17 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is 22-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Thunder won the last matchup between these two teams 111-107 on Jan. 31. Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points to help lead Oklahoma City to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 11.7 rebounds for the Suns. Dario Saric is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 15.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Gallinari leads the Thunder averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers, while scoring 19.1 points per game and shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Chris Paul is averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 47.6% shooting.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 106.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 44.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Aron Baynes: out (knee), Elie Okobo: out (ankle), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (knee).

Thunder: Steven Adams: day to day (leg), Nerlens Noel: day to day (ankle), Andre Roberson: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: day to day (personal).

