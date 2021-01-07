Phoenix finished 34-39 overall with a 17-17 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Suns shot 46.8% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (hip), Josh Jackson: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: day to day (knee).
Suns: None listed.
