The Suns are 3-3 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is 1-8 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Warriors 121-110 in their last matchup on Oct. 30. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 31 points, and Eric Paschall paced Golden State scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Warriors. Alec Burks has averaged 16.7 points and totaled 4.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Booker has averaged 24 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is shooting 55.2 percent and has averaged 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 104.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Suns: 2-8, averaging 115.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 29 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points on 50.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kevon Looney: out (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Suns: Deandre Ayton: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

