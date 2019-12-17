The Suns are 3-2 in division games. Phoenix is 1-6 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won 130-122 in the last meeting on Oct. 26. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points, and Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is third on the Clippers with 3.9 assists and scores 24.8 points per game. Harrell has averaged 20 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 54.2 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cameron Johnson is second on the Suns averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.4 points per game and shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc. Kelly Oubre Jr. has averaged 17.7 points and totaled 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.8 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.3 points, 47.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 117.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Lou Williams: day to day (calf), JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Patrick Beverley: day to day (concussion).

Suns: Tyler Johnson: out (illness), Devin Booker: out (forearm).

