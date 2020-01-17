The Suns are 8-10 on the road. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by Devin Booker averaging 4.5.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Celtics won 99-85 in the last meeting on Nov. 18. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points, and Booker led Phoenix with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 21.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Enes Kanter is shooting 62.0 percent and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Ayton leads the Suns with 12.0 rebounds and averages 16.8 points. Ricky Rubio has averaged 8.9 assists and scored 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 46.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (hip), Jaylen Brown: day to day (thumb).

Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (concussion), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.