“This is another important investment in our franchise and in the city of Detroit,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said. “Having an NBA G League team near our new performance center will be an advantage for our front office, our coaching staff and our young players.”
The Pistons’ affiliation with the Grand Rapids Drive will continue through the 2020-21 G League season, and the Phoenix Suns will continue to operate the Northern Arizona team for another season as well.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.