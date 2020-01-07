Nearly two years ago, despite Griffin’s injury history, Detroit dealt a first-round pick and players to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade that hasn’t worked out well for the Pistons.
The Pistons won’t want to rush Griffin back in part because they are mired in another rebuilding season and making the playoffs seems unlikely.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.