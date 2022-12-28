Pistons end 6-game skid, win fight-marred game vs Magic

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out.

Jalen Duren finished with seven points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who got 76 points from their bench, which has led the NBA in scoring in December.

Franz Wagner had 19 points for Orlando, which lost on back-to-back nights after winning eight of nine.

With 33 seconds left in the first half, Moritz Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Pistons bench as they chased a loose ball. With Wagner facing the players on the Detroit bench, every Orlando player in uniform raced to the spot.

Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions in the aftermath. Hayes got back up and struck Wagner in the back of the head, knocking him into the bench.

Detroit’s second unit outscored Orlando’s 42-14 in the first half, with Bey (16), Burks (14) and Diallo (11) all reaching double figures. None of the game’s 10 starters got past nine in the half.

The Pistons led 66-47 at halftime, thanks to the contributions of the reserves, and Orlando was never able to get the lead back to single figures.

TIP INS

Magic: Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris and Mo Bamba were among the Orlando players who left the bench area during the confrontation at the end of the first half.

Pistons: Burks started the second half with Hayes having been ejected, leaving Detroit’s second unit without two of its three top scorers. He was called for a flagrant 1 foul for an unsuccessful attempt to stop Mo Bamba from dunking late in the third quarter, leading to a five-point Magic possession.

CLOSER TO KUKOC

Bojan Bogdanovic’s 14 points gave him 9,787 in his career, 23 behind Toni Kukoč’s record for a Croatian player.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Pistons: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

