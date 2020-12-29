Golden State finished 15-50 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 7-24 on the road. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.0 last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Pistons: Jahlil Okafor: out (right ankle), Derrick Rose: out (rest), Blake Griffin: out (injury management).
Warriors: Draymond Green: out (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out (leg), Alen Smailagic: day to day (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).
