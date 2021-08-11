Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. He has scored nearly eight points a game over three seasons with New Orleans and Detroit.
McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit. He has scored almost six points a game over five seasons with Miami, the Los Angeles Clippers and Pistons.
The Pistons need all the help they can get after winning just 20 games each of the past two seasons and failing to have a winning record for five straight years.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports