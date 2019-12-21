The Bulls are 2-4 against the rest of the division. Chicago is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bulls won the last matchup between these two teams 109-89 on Nov. 20. Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points to help lead Chicago to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond is shooting 54.4 percent and averaging 17.6 points. Tony Snell is shooting 45.8 percent and averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

AD

Markkanen ranks second on the Bulls averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.8 points per game and shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Kris Dunn is shooting 44.5 percent and has averaged 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 104.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Pistons: Blake Griffin: day to day (knee), Christian Wood: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: day to day (knee), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Zach LaVine: day to day (shin/illness), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (abdomen), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (elbow), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD