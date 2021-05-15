No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6: If New York beats Boston, the Knicks will be the No. 4 seed, Atlanta the No. 5 seed and Miami the No. 6 seed, regardless of other results. It would also finish that way if the Knicks, Hawks (against Houston) and Miami (against Detroit) all lose. The order would be Atlanta 4th, Miami 5th and New York 6th if the Celtics and Heat both win. If the Celtics, Pistons and Hawks all win, Atlanta is No. 4, New York No. 5 and Miami No. 6.