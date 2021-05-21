“I believe that pressure is earned,” said Antetokounmpo, who injured his ankle early in Game 4 and didn’t play the rest of last year’s Heat series. “If I wasn’t who I am today and I didn’t work as hard as I work and I didn’t focus on the game, I didn’t love the game and I didn’t compete the way I am, we wouldn’t be talking about pressure. Pressure is earned, and I love it.”