ESPN reported the pending deal with Boston is for the $5.9 million mid-level exception. Schröder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers during the season.
Schröder, 27, was dealt by Oklahoma City to Los Angeles last offseason in a deal that netted the Thunder veteran Danny Green and 2020 first-round pick Jaden McDaniels.
But after averaging 19 points and shooting 47% from the field and 39% from 3-point range in his final season with the Thunder, Schröder saw those averages drop to 15.4 points, 44% from the field and 34% from 3 in Los Angeles.
He joins a Boston team that needed a point guard after trading four-time All-Star Kemba Walker and the $74 million he was owed over the remaining two years of his contract to Oklahoma City. The deal gave the Celtics salary cap room and the return of big man Al Horford.
Celtics president Brad Stevens is trying to improve the roster for new coach Ime Udoka, whom Stevens hired in June as his successor.
