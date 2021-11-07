Otto Porter Jr. made three straight 3-pointers in a 40-second span late in the second quarter, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Porter’s personal 9-0 run stretched the Warriors’ lead from one to 10. He had 15 points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes. “We got some stops, some key turnovers, some steals that led to offense,” Porter said. “We’re big on defense creates offense, so I was able to get a few looks and knock it down.”