Pelicans: Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) and Steven Adams (sprained right big toe) remained out and are expected to also miss Sunday’s regular-season finale. “Yeah they’re both out, and going ahead I don’t think we’re going to see them again in these last two games,” Van Gundy said. Wes Iwundu could be back from a sprained left shoulder. ... New Orleans finished its season road schedule with a 13-23 record and 7-14 vs. the Western Conference. ... The Pelicans have lost 26 of their last 30 regular-season meetings against the Warriors.