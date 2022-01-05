Wizards: Neto played for the first time since Dec. 23 in his return from health and safety protocols. ... Unseld said C Thomas Bryant (left knee) is getting closer to his return. “He should be available the next week or two, that would be ideal,” he said. ... G Spencer Dinwiddie, G Aaron Holiday and F Rui Hachimura have cleared health and safety protocols, but remained out as they regain their conditioning.