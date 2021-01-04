Chicago went 22-43 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 8-23 on the road. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 109.9 points per game and shoot 47.9% from the field last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Rodney Hood: out (left quad), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: day to day (health and safety protocols).
Bulls: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols), Lauri Markkanen: out (health and safety protocols), Chandler Hutchison: out (self isolating).
