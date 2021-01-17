San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and 20-23 in Western Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 114.1 points per game last season, 19 from the free throw line and 32.1 from beyond the arc.
The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), CJ Elleby: out (foot), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (upper respiratory infection), Drew Eubanks: day to day (health and safety protocols), Luka Samanic: day to day (illness), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).
