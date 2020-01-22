The Mavericks have gone 16-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 47.6 rebounds per game led by Luka Doncic averaging 9.7.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Trail Blazers 120-112 in their last matchup on Jan. 17. Doncic led Dallas with 35 points, and Lillard paced Portland scoring 34 points.

AD

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is scoring 27.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Carmelo Anthony has averaged 16.2 points and collected 6.4 rebounds while shooting 49.0 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 29.1 points and has added 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. Seth Curry has averaged 1.6 assists and scored 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

AD

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 5.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), CJ McCollum: day to day (ankle), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

Mavericks: Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula), Dwight Powell: out for season (right achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.