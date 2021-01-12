Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.
Sacramento and Portland square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 125-99 on Jan. 9. CJ McCollum led Portland to the victory with 37 points and two steals.
INJURIES: Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).
Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (quad).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.