Indiana finished 28-19 in Eastern Conference play and 20-17 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Pacers shot 47.6% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Keljin Blevins: out (personal), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Pacers: T.J. McConnell: day to day (personal), TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (ankle), Brian Bowen II: day to day (groin), Goga Bitadze: day to day (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).
