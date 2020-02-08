The Heat have gone 12-14 away from home. Miami is 33-11 when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 122-111 in the last matchup on Jan. 5. Goran Dragic led Miami with 29 points, and Lillard led Portland with 34 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers and scoring 29.8 points per game while shooting 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. CJ McCollum has averaged 14.9 points and added 2.5 rebounds while shooting 30.9 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

AD

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Heat. Dragic has averaged 15.8 points and totaled 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 121.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

AD

Heat: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: day to day (ankle), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (leg), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

AD

Heat: Kyle Alexander: day to day (knee), Tyler Herro: day to day (right foot), Jimmy Butler: day to day (shoulder), Meyers Leonard: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.