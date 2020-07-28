The Grizzlies are 19-22 in Western Conference play. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 56.3 points per game in the paint led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 11.

The Grizzlies won the last matchup between these two squads 111-104 on Feb. 12. Brandon Clarke scored 27 points to help lead Memphis to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damian Lillard is averaging 28.9 points and 7.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and 28.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Ja Morant is averaging 17.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 114.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.2 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 45.9% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 51 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: day to day (concussion), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (achilles/calf).

Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: day to day (knee), Brandon Clarke: day to day (quadriceps).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.