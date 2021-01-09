Portland went 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers shot 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.
The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: out (health and safety protocols), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hamstring).
Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle).
