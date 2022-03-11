Simons has played in 57 games this season with 30 starts, averaging 17.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Simons took on a greater role for the Blazers with Damian Lillard sidelined since late December by an abdominal injury that required surgery.
The Blazers (25-40) were coming off a 123-85 loss at Utah on Wednesday. Portland has lost six straight and is currently in 11th in the Western Conference standings.
The Blazers host the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports