Mavericks: Doncic emerged smiling and unscathed after diving headfirst into the second row after being fouled from behind by Drew Eubanks. Doncic leapt to avoid fans in the first row and planted headfirst into the laps of those in the second row. … Porzingis’ previous season-high was 22 points against Chicago on Nov. 10. … Dallas will not face San Antonio again until the season finale for both teams on April 10. … Maxi Kleber missed his sixth straight game with a strained left oblique. Dallas coach Jason Kidd said the team will update Kleber’s status Monday.