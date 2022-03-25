After trailing by 17, the Pistons took a 91-90 lead on Saddiq Bey’s 3-pointer with 5:01 to play, then added a lob from Cunningham to Bagley.

The Wizards countered, scoring the next six points. They took a 96-93 lead on Porzingis’ dunk with 2:48 left.

Cunningham’s jumper made it 96-95, and after two Wizards misses, he put Detroit up 97-96 with 45 seconds left. Porzingis answered with a fadeaway jumper to give Washington a one-point lead with 29.5 seconds to play.

This time, Cunningham missed and the Pistons fouled Avdija, who made both shots to make it 100-97 with 11.4 seconds left. McGruder’s off-balance 3-pointer missed, and Porzingis grabbed the clinching rebound.

Washington outscored Detroit 35-20 in the second quarter to take a 60-44 lead. Avdija had 13 points in the quarter as the Wizards outshot Detroit 55% to 29.2%.

TIP INS

Wizards: Washington has won five straight over the Pistons and has taken the season series in six of the last seven seasons.

Pistons: Said Friday that Hamdou Diallo will miss the rest of the season with a broken finger. Diallo averaged 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 58 games.

NEXT UP

Wizards: Host Golden State on Sunday night.