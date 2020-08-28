The seventh-seeded Mavericks trail the Clippers 3-2.
Porzingis had missed the last two games. He finished with averages of 23.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in his three appearances, the first playoff action of his career.
The Mavericks acquired the 7-foot-3 forward from Latvia last year from the New York Knicks. It was while there that he tore the ACL in his other knee in February 2018.
