Trail Blazers: The Blazers are going through their own issues in the health and safety protocols. After previously not having any players miss time in the protocols, the Blazers had seven players and two coaches, Billups and assistant coach Roy Rogers, on Monday night. Brooks said Billups and all players are feeling “fine.” ... Starting guard CJ McCollum remains out, although he is not in the protocols. The team says he has fully healed from a collapsed right lung. ... Portland had not played since Dec. 21, with their scheduled game on Dec. 23 against the Brooklyn Nets being postponed due to the Nets not having enough available players.