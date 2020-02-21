Their game against Golden State originally scheduled for April 9 will be played April 7, while their game against Chicago set for April 7 will be played April 8.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel and his staff will create a plan for managing that heavy work schedule when the games get closer. The Lakers returned from the All-Star break on Friday night with a 4 1/2-game lead atop the Western Conference at 41-12.
“The No. 1 priority is us going into the playoffs healthy and fresh, so we may stagger some of the guys that play,” Vogel said. “Some guys may not play in all three games. We’ll have those conversations as we get closer to those games and see what the standings look like.”
The NBA also rescheduled the Clippers’ game against Chicago from April 8 to April 6.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.