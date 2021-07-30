Miami’s second-round pick would have been No. 48 and was initially traded to Portland in 2016 in a move that the Heat used to escape the repeater tax at the time. It also was traded several more times and wound up in the hands of Atlanta, which used it on Sharife Cooper.
Miami had only one pick in 2020, using that first-round selection on Precious Achiuwa. The Heat are the only NBA team to have made less than two selections in the last two drafts combined.
