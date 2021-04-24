Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby each scored 27 points for the Raptors, who were trying for a season-high fifth straight victory.
BUCKS 132, 76ERS 94
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and moved into second place on Milwaukee’s career scoring list in a romp over Philadelphia.
Antetokounmpo also had 14 rebounds and seven assists. He passed Glenn Robinson on the career list with 12,223. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the leader with 14,211.
The Bucks beat the 76ers for the second time in three days to hand Philadelphia its fourth straight loss. Playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers matched their lowest point total and suffered their most-lopsided loss of the season.