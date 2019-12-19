The Knicks are 3-15 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging 102.7 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson leads the Heat with 3.1 made 3-pointers and averages 11.8 points while shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. Butler has averaged 23.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

AD

AD

Marcus Morris leads the Knicks averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.8 points per game and shooting 47.7 percent from beyond the arc. Randle has averaged three assists and scored 19.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 44.5 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 104.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 47.3 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Heat: Justise Winslow: day to day (back), James Johnson: day to day (personal), Goran Dragic: day to day (groin).

Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation), Wayne Ellington: day to day (achilles), Allonzo Trier: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD