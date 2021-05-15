Miles Bridges had 30 points and Devonte Graham added 25 for the Hornets, who have lost four straight games.
New York led by 17 points with 7:45 left in the third quarter before the Hawks went on a run capped by Bridges’ windmill dunk to cut their deficit to 89-86.
Charlotte opened the final quarter with a 7-0 run, highlighted by Graham’s 3-pointer for a 93-89 lead.
New York scored seven straight points to go up 104-101 on Randle’s jumper. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier made a free throw with 2:09 left and had a layup with 37 seconds remaining that made it 104-all.
Randle put the Knicks ahead in overtime 106-104 with a pair of free throws and then assisted on the next three baskets during 9-0 run, setting up Alec Burks’ layup with 1:31 left in the extra period that made it 112-106.
TIP-INS
Hornets: Cody Zeller had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds … Jalen McDaniel chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Knicks: Derrick Rose had 15 points in 25 minutes after missing his previous game with a sore ankle.
HOME COURT ADVANTAGE
The Hornets announced Saturday seating capacity at Spectrum Center will increase to as many as 12,000 fans, or 60%, for any possible play-in games and first-round games that the team could host in the NBA playoffs. Capacity for previous games was set at 25%.
BRIDGING THE GAP
Bridges was cleared from the NBA’s heath and safety protocols and returned to the Charlotte lineup after missing six games. The Hornets were 2-4 while Bridges was in the COVID-19 protocols.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Charlotte concludes the regular season with a trip to Washington on Sunday.
Knicks: Welcome the Boston Celtics on Sunday for their last game of the regular season.
