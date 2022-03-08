RJ Barrett had 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Knicks to their second consecutive win after seven straight losses. Immanuel Quickley added 27 points.

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Kings before being ejected in the fourth quarter after receiving double technicals. De’Aaron Fox scored 24 points, and Harrison Barnes had 23.

Held to 48 points in the first half, the Knicks nearly doubled their output in the third quarter when they outscored the Kings 44-24.

Randle opened the period with a 3-pointer and then made two more to give New York its first lead. Quickley scored four straight points, Fournier added two free throws and Randle made two free throws and a layup to put New York ahead 92-87.

The Kings got within 96-94 early in the fourth, before Quickley made a 3-pointer and Barrett scored on a layup. Randle followed with consecutive 3s to cap the 11-0 run.

The Knicks had lost 11 of 13.

The game was paused in the third quarter when Cam Reddish crashed hard to the court on his right shoulder and was taken to the locker room, further depleting an already shortened Knicks roster.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Evan Fournier had 15 points and made three 3-pointers to give him 187 this season, third-most in franchise history. … Taj Gibson had five points and eight rebounds after sitting out Sunday because of an illness. … Jericho Sims picked up three fouls in his first six minutes on the court. … Obi Toppin (strained left hamstring) was held out a third consecutive game.

Kings: Alvin Gentry was whistled for his first technical foul this season in the second quarter. … Richaun Holmes (personal reasons), Moe Harkless (right ankle sprain) and Jeremy Lamb (left hip soreness) did not play.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Continue their seven-game trip against the Mavericks on Wednesday. New York has won four straight in Dallas.

Kings: Host the Nuggets on Wednesday. Denver is 3-0 against Sacramento this season.

