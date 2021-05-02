Rockets: Kelly Olynyk had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. ... Bradley started after missing the last two games with right leg soreness and had seven points. ... Danuel House Jr. missed his third straight game with a sore right ankle. ... D.J. Augustin missed his 11th game in a row with a sprained left ankle. ... Coach Stephen Silas said that Eric Gordon, who has been out since March 11 with a strained groin, is getting better and could return this season.