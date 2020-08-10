For Toronto, Kyle Lowry sat out with a sore lower back, Serge Ibaka missed the game with a bruised right knee and Fred Van Vleet was out with a hyperextended right knee.
The Bucks already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season, and defending NBA champion Toronto was locked into the No. 2 spot, so there was little to gain for either team.
Rookie Matt Thomas scored a season-high 22 points and Norman Powell added 21 for the Raptors.
Kyle Korver scored 19 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Bucks.
TIP-INS
Bucks: Toronto’s Paul Watson elbowed Korver in the face on a drive to the hoop in the fourth quarter. It was called a Flagrant 1, and Korver ended up with a small cut on his face. Korver stayed in the game, made the free throws, then made a 3-pointer three seconds later. ... Eric Bledsoe had 11 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
Raptors: Pascal Siakam scored 14 points on 5 for 16 shooting. ... Marc Gasol went scoreless in 20 minutes. ... Forced 19 turnovers.
UP NEXT
Bucks: Play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
Raptors: Play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.