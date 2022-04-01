Mo Bamba had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Magic, who lost their fifth straight.

Barnes scored nine straight points to help the Raptors close the first half on a 20-4 run and take a 13-point lead.

A 3-pointer by Chuma Okeke had given Orlando its only lead of the game at 42-39 with 5:29 left in the half. Trent tied it with a 3-pointer, before Siakam hit a 12-footer and got into the lane for two layups while Orlando went scoreless for more than three minutes.

VanVleet took over in the second half, hitting the first three of five 3-pointers that helped the Raptors stretch their lead to 22.

The Magic lost forward Franz Wagner to an ankle injury just 20 seconds into the game. The 6-foot-10 rookie, who has started all 78 games, was called for fouling Barnes and fell backward into the lane.

TIP-INS

Raptors: The Raptors scored 32 points off 21 Magic turnovers. ... F Yuta Watanabe did not play because of a sore quad.

Magic: G Devin Cannady, who signed a 10-day contract Friday, scored nine points in 29 minutes. ... Rookie G Jalen Suggs missed his 32nd game, the last nine with a right ankle bone bruise. ... F Wendell Carter Jr. sat out the fourth game of the last five with a sprained left wrist.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Miami Heat on Sunday night.