Doncic, who was coming off a 36-point, 16-rebound, 15-assist triple-double in Sunday’s 117-101 loss to Chicago, scored 15 points on 4-for-11 shooting and added seven rebounds and nine assists.

Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 23 points and nine rebounds. The Mavericks shot 37.8% with 23 turnovers and lost their third straight.

Dallas coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the first quarter.

The game was tied 47-47 after a first half in which the Raptors shot 11.8% (2 for 17) from behind the arc and 19 for 32 (59.4%) from inside it.

Siakam’s short jumper midway through the third quarter broke a 59-all tie and launched a 16-2 run that put the Raptors up to stay.

Boucher and Norman Powell (17 points) led an early fourth-quarter rally that put the game away.

Carlisle’s ejection came with 58.4 seconds left in the first quarter, just after Powell had converted a running shot in the lane after a Dallas turnover.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: G Josh Richardson, F Maxi Kleber, F Dorian Finney-Smith and F-C Dwight Powell, all of whom were among the team’s top 10 in minutes played, remained sidelined on COVID protocol. ... G Tim Hardaway, who had missed Sunday’s game with a strained left groin, played 27 scoreless minutes and shot 0 for 12.

Raptors: Toronto shot 10 for 16 from long range in the second half. ... C Alex Len missed a third straight game for personal reasons.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Visit Indiana on Wednesday night. The Mavericks won without Doncic (right ankle sprain) in their last trip to Indianapolis on Feb. 3, 2020.

Raptors: Conclude a five-game “homestand” with a two-game set against Miami on Wednesday and Friday nights.

