Davis shot 5 for 8 from 3-point range and VanVleet went 4 for 9 as the defending NBA champions remained unbeaten since a 105-104 home loss to San Antonio on Jan. 12.

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 37 points, going 6 of 7 from long range, but missed a 3-pointer that would have given Brooklyn the win.

BUCKS 112, MAGIC 95

ORLANDO, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, helping the NBA-best Bucks to the road win.

Milwaukee won for the 13th time in 14 games, improving the league’s best record to 45-7 and remaining on course to become just the third team to top 70 wins in a regular season.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, fell short in a personal bid to become the first player with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in six consecutive games.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 20 points.

PELICANS 124, PACERS 117

INDIANAPOLIS — Jrue Holiday scored 14 of his 31 points in the final 2:26, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and the short-handed Pelicans beat the Pacers.

New Orleans played without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson due to injuries. Ingram has a right ankle sprain, and Williamson is dealing with a left ankle sprain.

JJ Redick added 23 points for the Pelicans.

Indiana dropped its fifth straight. Jeremy Lamb led the Pacers with 26 points. T.J. Warren scored 22.

MAVERICKS 116, HORNETS 100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Mavericks cruised to the victory.

Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers.

Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee.

Devonte Graham had 16 points and 10 assists for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

KNICKS 95, PISTONS 92

DETROIT — Julius Randle scored 17 points, including a bank shot with 13.5 seconds left that helped the Knicks secure their fourth straight victory.

New York led 91-89 when Randle scored inside to push the lead to four. Replays showed Detroit’s Thon Maker appeared to take an arm to the face on the play, but it was not considered reviewable.

Christian Wood made a 3-pointer for Detroit to cut the lead to one, but Reggie Bullock of the Knicks made two free throws with 7.3 seconds left for the final margin.

Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 20 points and nine assists.

